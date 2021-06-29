Eli Lilly To Look For Ways To Cut Insulin Costs After Walmart Debut: CNBC
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) CEO David Ricks said he welcomes new competition from Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) even as the retailer undercuts the company's insulin prices.
- Walmart announced Tuesday is launching its first-ever private label insulin analog, available exclusively at its stores.
- "Any efforts to smash through that and deliver better value to patients, I'm for," Ricks said in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."
- Ricks said the company's leaders "welcome anyone who wants to lower the price of insulin" — including the big-box retailer.
- "We always look at new solutions ourselves, and this is an interesting development, and we'll look at further options," he said.
- Ricks said Eli Lilly continues to seek ways to reduce costs for people with diabetes.
- He pointed to two related efforts: The launch of a half-price, generic version of insulin, called insulin lispro, in early 2019 and the cap on out-of-pocket cost for insulin to $35 per month.
- Eli Lilly's generic version costs nearly twice the price of Walmart's at $137.35 per vial.
- Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.24% at $228.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
