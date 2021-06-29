Walmart, Novo Nordisk Unveil Own Low-Cost Brand Insulin
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is launching its first-ever private label insulin analog, available exclusively at its stores.
- The company worked directly with manufacturer Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) on ReliOn Novolog, allowing it to offer the product in both vials and FlexPens at a far lower price.
- Walmart said the vials would retail for $72.88 and the FlexPens for $85.88, saving consumers between 58% and 75% off the cash price for other insulin products, equating savings of up to $101 per branded vial and $251 per package of branded FlexPens.
- Customers will need a prescription from their physicians to switch to the new product.
- Price Action: WMT stock is up 0.14% at $138.3, and NVO shares are up 0.9% at $84 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
