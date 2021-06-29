 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Midatech Pharma Secures £10M In Equity To Fund Product Development

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Share:
Midatech Pharma Secures £10M In Equity To Fund Product Development
  • Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTPhas raised £10 million from equity placing to fund its product development pipeline.
  • Approximately 35 million new shares in the Company were issued at 28.5p each, a 12% discount on Monday's closing price.
  • Considering available cash resources and the expected net proceeds, the Company expects sufficient cash resources to fund operations into Q1 of 2023.
  • The proceeds will be used to develop its Q-Sphera technology following the success with the exemplar mAb disclosed as part of the Company's R&D update.
  • Also, add new small molecule Q-Sphera programs to the Company's internal pipeline; initiate a Phase 2 study of MTX110 in DIPG and a pilot Phase 1 study of MTX110 in GBM.
  • Price Action: MTP shares are down 1.35% at $2.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTP)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com