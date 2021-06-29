Midatech Pharma Secures £10M In Equity To Fund Product Development
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) has raised £10 million from equity placing to fund its product development pipeline.
- Approximately 35 million new shares in the Company were issued at 28.5p each, a 12% discount on Monday's closing price.
- Considering available cash resources and the expected net proceeds, the Company expects sufficient cash resources to fund operations into Q1 of 2023.
- The proceeds will be used to develop its Q-Sphera technology following the success with the exemplar mAb disclosed as part of the Company's R&D update.
- Also, add new small molecule Q-Sphera programs to the Company's internal pipeline; initiate a Phase 2 study of MTX110 in DIPG and a pilot Phase 1 study of MTX110 in GBM.
- Price Action: MTP shares are down 1.35% at $2.20 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
