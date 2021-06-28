 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Moderna Hires Ogilvy Health CEO Kate Cronin As Chief Brand Officer To Build On COVID-19 Vaccine Momentum
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 5:09pm   Comments
Share:
Moderna Hires Ogilvy Health CEO Kate Cronin As Chief Brand Officer To Build On COVID-19 Vaccine Momentum

COVID-19 vaccine company Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced Monday a new hire to enhance its brand appeal.

What Happened: Moderna said Kate Cronin will join the company as chief brand officer, effective July 12. Cronin will also serve on the company's executive committee and report to CEO Stéphane Bancel.

Cronin was previously employed at the WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) unit, Ogilvy, as global CEO of Ogilvy Health, where she handled public relations and influence, brand strategy, advertising, medical education, market access, and patient and consumer engagement.

Related Link: Novavax Vs. Pfizer Vs. Moderna: How COVID-19 Vaccines Stack Up

Why It's Important: Moderna launched its mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus late last year following emergency use authorization issued by the FDA. Since then, the company has struck supply deals with several countries.

Along the way, the company has beefed up its executive team to achieve commercial success with its COVID-19 vaccine and to assist with pipeline progress and development.

"Kate is joining the team during a time of rapid growth as we continue to scale up. I look forward to partnering with her to amplify Moderna's story and the promise of mRNA science for patients," said Bancel.

About her new position, Cronin said, "I look forward to building the brand and communicating about the future potential for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and how that science can impact patients' lives."

Moderna came under pressure last week after a CDC panel flagged heart inflammation risk in young adults receiving mRNA shots manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX).

(Photo: Global Newswire)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRNA)

India Made AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Not Eligible For EU Travel, Seeks Resolution: Reuters
FDA Revises Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Sheets With Rare Heart Inflammation Warning
UK Study Of COVID-19 Shots Mix-Match Shows Immune Response, Can Add Flexibility To Vaccination Programs: CNBC
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Higher Immune Response With Longer Gap, Third Booster Dose
Nanomedicine Company Makes "Nanomachines" that Attack Viruses
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Mediwound, Provention FDA Decisions, IPOs, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coronavirus Covid-19 Kate CroninBiotech News Hedge Funds Management General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com