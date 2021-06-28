Moderna Hires Ogilvy Health CEO Kate Cronin As Chief Brand Officer To Build On COVID-19 Vaccine Momentum

COVID-19 vaccine company Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) announced Monday a new hire to enhance its brand appeal.

What Happened: Moderna said Kate Cronin will join the company as chief brand officer, effective July 12. Cronin will also serve on the company's executive committee and report to CEO Stéphane Bancel.

Cronin was previously employed at the WPP PLC (NYSE: WPP) unit, Ogilvy, as global CEO of Ogilvy Health, where she handled public relations and influence, brand strategy, advertising, medical education, market access, and patient and consumer engagement.

Why It's Important: Moderna launched its mRNA vaccine against the novel coronavirus late last year following emergency use authorization issued by the FDA. Since then, the company has struck supply deals with several countries.

Along the way, the company has beefed up its executive team to achieve commercial success with its COVID-19 vaccine and to assist with pipeline progress and development.

"Kate is joining the team during a time of rapid growth as we continue to scale up. I look forward to partnering with her to amplify Moderna's story and the promise of mRNA science for patients," said Bancel.

About her new position, Cronin said, "I look forward to building the brand and communicating about the future potential for mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and how that science can impact patients' lives."

Moderna came under pressure last week after a CDC panel flagged heart inflammation risk in young adults receiving mRNA shots manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX).

(Photo: Global Newswire)