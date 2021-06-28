MediciNova To Test Ibudilast In BARDA's Validated Mouse Model Of Chlorine-Induced Pulmonary Injury
- MediciNova Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) will conduct a mouse study to investigate the efficacy of MN-166 (ibudilast) in a murine model of chlorine-induced lung injury and lethality.
- After mice are exposed to chlorine gas and treated with MN-166 (ibudilast) or control, the study will evaluate survival, clinical outcomes, body weights, lung weights, and upper respiratory tract histopathology.
- This mouse study is a step to repurpose MN-166 as a potential medical countermeasure against chlorine gas-induced lung damage.
- This project is federally funded in part by the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).
- Last week, the company garnered headlines after announcing positive results from a Phase 2 trial of MN-166 in alcohol use disorder.
- Ibudilast, relative to placebo, reduced the odds of heavy drinking across time by 45%.
- In response, Zacks Small-Cap Research increased the stock price target to $28 from $26.5.
- Price Action: MNOV shares are up 4.13% at 4.29 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government News Penny Stocks Health Care Contracts General