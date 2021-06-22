 Skip to main content

MediciNov Sees Volume After Zacks Research Raises Price Target To $28

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 2:43pm   Comments
  • MediciNov Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) sees a trading volume of 18.5 million shares after Zacks Small Cap Research increased the stock price target to $28 from $26.5 earlier.
  • The research notes positive results from a Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) published in Translational Psychiatry.
  • While ibudilast did not significantly affect negative mood, it reduced the odds of heavy drinking across time by 45%, attenuated alcohol cue-elicited activation in the ventral striatum compared to placebo.
  • It also reduced alcohol craving compared to placebo on non-drinking days.
  • There were no significant differences between groups on any baseline characteristic, and overall medication compliance was high.
  • Price Action: During the mid-day session, the stock was trading 7.38% lower at $3.89 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for MNOV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2021Maxim GroupInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2020B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2019B. Riley SecuritiesAssumesBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MNOV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

