MediciNov's MN-166 Reduces Odds Of Heavy Drinking by 45% After 14 Days Of Treatment
- MediciNov Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) has announced that positive results from a Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD) were published in Nature's Translational Psychiatry.
- The trial was funded by the Center for Study of Opioid Receptors and Drugs of Abuse.
- The trial evaluated the effect of 14 days of ibudilast treatment on mood, heavy drinking, and neural reward signals in individuals with AUD. A total of 52 AUD patients were enrolled in this trial.
- Key results reported in the publication include the following:
- Ibudilast did not have a significant effect on negative mood.
- Ibudilast, relative to placebo, reduced the odds of heavy drinking across time by 45%.
- Ibudilast attenuated alcohol cue-elicited activation in the ventral striatum (VS) compared to placebo.
- Alcohol cue-elicited activation in the VS predicted subsequent drinking in the ibudilast group (p=0.02), such that individuals who had attenuated ventral striatal activation and took ibudilast had the fewest number of drinks per drinking day in the week following the scan.
- Ibudilast reduced alcohol craving compared to placebo on non-drinking days.
- Price Action: MNOV shares are up 34.8% at $5.07 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
