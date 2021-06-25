 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi - Regeneron's Immunotherapy Scores European Approval For Skin And Lung Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 8:51am   Comments
Share:
Sanofi - Regeneron's Immunotherapy Scores European Approval For Skin And Lung Cancer Settings
  • The European Commission (EC) has approved Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Libtayo (cemiplimab) for two additional indications - basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and non-small cell lung cancer with over 50% PD-L1 expression.
  • BCC (skin cancer) approval covers adults with locally advanced or metastatic disease who have progressed on or are intolerant to a hedgehog pathway inhibitor.
  • Concurrently, the Commission approved Libtayo for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer whose tumor cells have over 50% PD-L1 expression and no EGFR, ALK, or ROS1 aberrations. 
  • In 2019, Libtayo was approved by the EC as the first treatment for adults with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma who are not candidates for curative surgery or curative radiation.
  • Libtayo is now approved by the European Commission for three advanced cancers.
  • Price Action: REGN shares closed at $544.4, and SNY closed at $52.32 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (REGN + SNY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Gets Authorization For COVID-19 Treatment, Nods For Sanofi-Regeneron In Europe, Osmotica Divestment, 2 IPOs
14 Biotech Stocks To Watch Over The Next 6 Months
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Translate Bio Start Early Stage Seasonal Flu Vaccine Study, Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Vascepa, Halozyme Strikes Licensing Deal
Dual-Antibody Cocktail Shows Effectiveness In COVID-19 Animal Models: Reuters
Sanofi, Translate Bio Initiate Early-Stage mRNA Influenza Vaccine Trial
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs lung cancer Skin CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com