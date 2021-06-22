 Skip to main content

TFF Pharma, Augmenta Bioworks Select Lead Antibody Program To Develop For COVID-19

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:59am   Comments
TFF Pharma, Augmenta Bioworks Select Lead Antibody Program To Develop For COVID-19
  • Augmenta Bioworks and TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) have selected AUG-3387 as the first lead monoclonal antibody for clinical development against COVID-19 under their joint development Collaboration Agreement. 
  • AUG-3387 will be developed as an inhaled therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 disease.
  • Notably, in in vitro preclinical testing, AUG-3387 effectively neutralizes SARS-CoV2 and has demonstrated activity against all variant strains tested to date. 
  • TFF and Augmenta have an ongoing commitment to monitor the activity of AUG-3387 against emerging variants and will be completing in vivo preclinical efficacy studies in the coming weeks.
  • Price Action: TFFP shares are down 2.98% at $10.09 during the market trading session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care General

