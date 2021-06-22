TFF Pharma, Augmenta Bioworks Select Lead Antibody Program To Develop For COVID-19
- Augmenta Bioworks and TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TFFP) have selected AUG-3387 as the first lead monoclonal antibody for clinical development against COVID-19 under their joint development Collaboration Agreement.
- AUG-3387 will be developed as an inhaled therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 disease.
- Notably, in in vitro preclinical testing, AUG-3387 effectively neutralizes SARS-CoV2 and has demonstrated activity against all variant strains tested to date.
- TFF and Augmenta have an ongoing commitment to monitor the activity of AUG-3387 against emerging variants and will be completing in vivo preclinical efficacy studies in the coming weeks.
