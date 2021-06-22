 Skip to main content

Histogen Stock Is Trading Higher As Emricasan Shows Complete, Early Resolution of COVID-19 Symptoms Compared To Placebo

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 10:14am   Comments
Histogen Stock Is Trading Higher As Emricasan Shows Complete, Early Resolution of COVID-19 Symptoms Compared To Placebo
  • Histogen Inc (NASDAQ: HSTO), and its partner Amerimmune LLC, have announced topline results from its Phase 1 study evaluating emricasan in mild symptomatic COVID-19 patients.
  • The study demonstrated that emricasan was safe and well-tolerated during the 14 days of dosing and at the day 45 follow-up compared to placebo with no reports of serious adverse events. 
  • Patients who completed treatment with emricasan had a complete resolution of the symptoms most commonly associated with mild COVID-19, such as cough, headache, and fatigue, at day seven and continued through day 45. 
  • Patients in the placebo arm who completed the study did not experience COVID-19 symptom resolution until the 45th day.
  • Price Action: HSTO shares are up 9.8% at $1.04 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

