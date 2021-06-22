 Skip to main content

GSK- Pfizer's ViiV To Develop 'Ultra-Long-Acting' HIV Drugs With $215M Halozyme Deal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 6:29am   Comments
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), and Shionogi Limited owned ViiV Healthcare has collaborated with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) to gain access to Halozyme's Enhanze drug delivery technology for use against four HIV targets.
  • ViiV Healthcare will pay $40 million upfront and up to $175 million in milestones, as well as mid-single-digit royalties on future sales.
  • Enhanze technology uses a recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme to temporarily break down a barrier under the skin to allow large amounts of fluid to be injected into the subcutaneous space. 
  • Therefore, drugs that are otherwise given in high doses by intravenous injections could be converted into subcutaneous injectables, offering convenience for patients.
  • Plans are underway to initiate the first experiments with the technology by the end of 2021 for investigational, long-acting cabotegravir to prevent HIV, which is currently administered every two months.
  • Price Action: HALO shares closed at $42.17 on Monday.

