Auris Medical Stock Trading Higher After OligoPhore Technology Shows Tumor Inhibition In Animal Studies

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Auris Medical Stock Trading Higher After OligoPhore Technology Shows Tumor Inhibition In Animal Studies
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARS) has announced the publication of positive results from an in vivo study employing its OligoPhore technology in Adult T-cell Leukemia-Lymphoma (ATLL).
  • The article was published in Nanomaterials, an international peer-reviewed open-access journal.
  • Data demonstrated significant inhibition of tumor growth by siRNA knock-down of NF-κB utilizing the OligoPhore platform.
  • The study demonstrated rapid delivery of siRNA to the tumor and significant reduction of target mRNA and protein expression, which altered the natural history of subsequent tumor progression.
  • Tumor size, spleen size, and peripheral blood lymphocyte counts were significantly lower in treated mice than controls.
  • Tumor growth was reduced to near zero in the most aggressive tumors.
  • Further, the siRNA nanoparticles sensitized late-stage ATLL tumors to conventional chemotherapy with etoposide.
  • ATLL is a rare and aggressive type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma of mature T cells caused by the Human T-cell Leukemia / Lymphotropic Virus type 1 (HTLV 1).
  • Price Action: EARS shares are up 12% at $3.72 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

