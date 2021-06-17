 Skip to main content

Synlogic, Roche Ink Research Pact For Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapy

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 10:26am   Comments
Synlogic, Roche Ink Research Pact For Inflammatory Bowel Disease Therapy
  • Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBXhas entered into a research collaboration agreement with Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) for the discovery of Synthetic Biotic medicine for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Synlogic and Roche will collaborate to develop a Synthetic Biotic treatment addressing an undisclosed novel target in IBD.
  • After the research period, Roche will have the exclusive option to enter a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop further and commercialize the program.
  • Price Action: SYBX shares are up 2.2% at $4.19 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

