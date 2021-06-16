JNJ Unlikely To Meet Q2 COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Target To EU: Reuters
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will miss its COVID-19 vaccine supply target to the European Union for the second quarter after millions of doses were found unfit for use, Reuters reported citing the E.U. Commission spokesman.
- The EMA last week said JNJ doses sent to Europe from a factory in the U.S. would not be used as a precaution after a case of contamination.
- In a statement to Reuters, EMA said that 17 million doses had been forbidden from being used in the bloc.
- “Following the non-release of these batches, the company will not be in a position to deliver 55 million doses by the end of this quarter,” the E.U. commission spokesman told Reuters.
- The E.U. has ordered a total of 200 million doses from J&J, of which 55 million were to be delivered by the end of June.
- The company has so far delivered around 12 million doses.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.26% at $164.91 during the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General Best of Benzinga