JNJ Unlikely To Meet Q2 COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Target To EU: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJwill miss its COVID-19 vaccine supply target to the European Union for the second quarter after millions of doses were found unfit for use, Reuters reported citing the E.U. Commission spokesman.
  • The EMA last week said JNJ doses sent to Europe from a factory in the U.S. would not be used as a precaution after a case of contamination.
  • In a statement to Reuters, EMA said that 17 million doses had been forbidden from being used in the bloc.
  • “Following the non-release of these batches, the company will not be in a position to deliver 55 million doses by the end of this quarter,” the E.U. commission spokesman told Reuters.
  • The E.U. has ordered a total of 200 million doses from J&J, of which 55 million were to be delivered by the end of June.
  • The company has so far delivered around 12 million doses.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.26% at $164.91 during the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.

