Jounce Therapeutics Stock Is Trading After $25M In Milestone Payment From Gilead

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 9:41am   Comments
  • The FDA has signed off Jounce Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: JNCE) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JTX-1811, triggering a milestone payment of $25 million from Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD).
  • JTX-1811, referred to as GS-1811 in Gilead's pipeline, is a monoclonal antibody to deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory cells selectively.
  • Under the terms of the September 2020 agreement, Gilead invested $35 million in Jounce's common stock and made an $85.0 million upfront payment to Jounce.
  • Price Action: JNCE shares are up 5.7% at $7.39 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

