G1 Therapeutics Starts Mid-Stage Bladder Cancer Trial With Cosela
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) has initiated the PRESERVE 3 Phase 2 study evaluating Cosela (trilaciclib) in patients with untreated, locally advanced, or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).
- Cosela will be administered with first-line platinum-based chemotherapy and the immune checkpoint inhibitor avelumab maintenance therapy. Myeloprotection and anti-tumor efficacy endpoints are being assessed in this study. The initial results of this study are expected in the second half of 2022.
- Patient recruitment in Preserve 3 is now underway. The study will enroll approximately 90 patients.
