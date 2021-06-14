 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

G1 Therapeutics Starts Mid-Stage Bladder Cancer Trial With Cosela

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 9:33am   Comments
Share:
G1 Therapeutics Starts Mid-Stage Bladder Cancer Trial With Cosela
  • G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHXhas initiated the PRESERVE 3 Phase 2 study evaluating Cosela (trilaciclib) in patients with untreated, locally advanced, or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC).
  • Cosela will be administered with first-line platinum-based chemotherapy and the immune checkpoint inhibitor avelumab maintenance therapy. Myeloprotection and anti-tumor efficacy endpoints are being assessed in this study. The initial results of this study are expected in the second half of 2022.
  • Patient recruitment in Preserve 3 is now underway. The study will enroll approximately 90 patients.
  • Price Action: GTHX shares are up 1.06% at $21.85 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GTHX)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Keytruda Snags Another FDA Approval, Moderna Slips On Revenue Miss, Chemocentryx Adcom
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
14 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bladder cancer Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com