Cocrystal Pharma's Preclinical Protease Inhibitor Effective Against Original, Two Variant COVID-19 Strains

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Cocrystal Pharma's Preclinical Protease Inhibitor Effective Against Original, Two Variant COVID-19 Strains
  • Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: COCPhas announced laboratory-based results for its lead preclinical SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor, CDI-45205.
  • A third-party laboratory contracted by Cocrystal conducted in vitro studies evaluating the antiviral activity of CDI-45205 and its analogs in VeroE6-eGFP cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan strain), the U.K. variant (B.1.1.7), and the South African variant (B.1.351).
  • CDI-45205 and its analogs showed robust antiviral activity against both SARS-CoV-2 variants, surpassing the activity observed with SARS-CoV-2 (Wuhan strain).
  • Two reference inhibitors, including Gilead Sciences Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) remdesivir and Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) PF-00835231, another SARS-CoV-2 3CL protease inhibitor, were included in the study as comparators.
  • CDI-45205 showed good bioavailability in mouse and rat pharmacokinetic studies via intraperitoneal injection and no cytotoxicity against various human cell lines. 
  • The Company recently demonstrated a strong synergistic effect with remdesivir. Additionally, a proof-of-concept animal study demonstrated that daily injection of CDI-45205 exhibited favorable in vivo efficacy in MERS-CoV-infected mice.
  • Price Action: COCP shares are up 11.2% at $1.39 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19 COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care General

