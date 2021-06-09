 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AbbVie, Caraway Therapeutics Team Up To Develop TMEM175 Modulators For Parkinson's Disease

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 09, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:
AbbVie, Caraway Therapeutics Team Up To Develop TMEM175 Modulators For Parkinson's Disease
  • Caraway Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive collaboration and option agreement with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) to develop and commercialize Caraway's small molecule therapeutics targeting TMEM175.
  • Loss of function mutations in TMEM175 is associated with reduced lysosomal efficiency in a subpopulation of Parkinson's disease patients.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Caraway will receive an upfront cash payment of $17 million.
  • After Caraway completes certain pre-clinical R&D activities for the collaboration program, AbbVie has an option to license the program and proceed into IND-enabling studies, clinical development, and commercialization.
  • Caraway is eligible to receive up to $267 million in payments, including upfront and future option payments and development milestones.
  • Caraway is a portfolio company of AbbVie Ventures.
  • Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.12% at $112.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

AbbVie's Ibrutinib/Venetoclax Combo Potentially Chemo-free, Fixed-Duration Treatment Option in Leukemia
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Biogen, Alexion And Vertex FDA Decisions, Multiple Conference Presentations On The Deck
Argenx Regains Global Rights from Johnson & Johnson to Blood Cancer Candidate Cusatuzumab
Lilly's Olumiant Found to Lower Pain In Late-Stage Rheumatoid Arthritis Trial
Almost Half of Crohn's Disease Patients Achieved Endoscopic Response After One Year of Maintenance Treatment with AbbVie's Risankizumab
Zoom, Advance Auto Parts Earnings Both Beat Analysts' Estimates, But Shares Sputter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com