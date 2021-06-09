AbbVie, Caraway Therapeutics Team Up To Develop TMEM175 Modulators For Parkinson's Disease
- Caraway Therapeutics has entered into an exclusive collaboration and option agreement with AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) to develop and commercialize Caraway's small molecule therapeutics targeting TMEM175.
- Loss of function mutations in TMEM175 is associated with reduced lysosomal efficiency in a subpopulation of Parkinson's disease patients.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Caraway will receive an upfront cash payment of $17 million.
- After Caraway completes certain pre-clinical R&D activities for the collaboration program, AbbVie has an option to license the program and proceed into IND-enabling studies, clinical development, and commercialization.
- Caraway is eligible to receive up to $267 million in payments, including upfront and future option payments and development milestones.
- Caraway is a portfolio company of AbbVie Ventures.
- Price Action: ABBV shares are down 0.12% at $112.21 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Parkinson’s DiseaseBiotech News Health Care Contracts General