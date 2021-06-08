 Skip to main content

Citius Pharma Plans Interim Analysis for Mino-Lok By End of June

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 2:11pm   Comments
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) announced that the subsequent planned interim analysis for its Phase 3 trial of Mino-Lok for catheter-related bloodstream infections had been scheduled for the end of June.
  • Per the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) charter, the DMC will hold a meeting to review the trial data for safety, superiority, and futility.
  • According to the Mino-Lok Phase 3 study protocol, the DMC is responsible for conducting interim analyses when 40%, 50%, and 65% of the total number of anticipated events have been observed.
  • The Phase 3 pivotal superiority trial is designed to determine the efficacy and safety of Mino-Lok (MLT), an antibiotic lock therapy that combines minocycline with edetate disodium.
  • The primary endpoint for this study is the time to a catheter failure event.
  • To date, the Company has achieved more than 80% of the expected enrollment.
  • Price Action: CTXR shares are down 2.75% at $2.48 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

