Atara Biotherapeutics Reveals Long-Term Overall Survival Data in Solid Organ-Transplant Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
  • Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRAhas announced a combined long-term overall survival (OS) analysis from three studies of tabelecleucel (tab-cel) in patients with Epstein-Barr virus-driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD) after solid organ transplantation (SOT).
  • Results were presented at the American Transplant Congress.
  • Combined objective response rate (ORR) and OS data across two SOT subgroups – relapsed or refractory to rituximab (R/R) monotherapy and R/R to rituximab + chemotherapy (CT) – showed one and 2-year OS for patients achieving either complete response (CR) or those achieving a partial response (PR).
  • All patients with a complete response or a partial response to tab-cel were alive at one year.
  • Tab-cel was well-tolerated, and no emerging safety concerns and no instances of tumor flare reaction, infusion-related reactions, graft versus host disease, cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, or organ rejection were reported.
  • Price Action: ATRA shares are up 5.42% at $13.89 during the market session on the last check Monday.

