 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Veru's Enobosarm Efficacy Correlates with Androgen Receptor Levels in Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Veru's Enobosarm Efficacy Correlates with Androgen Receptor Levels in Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERUhas announced additional clinical results from the Phase 2 study evaluating enobosarm, a selective androgen receptor (AR) targeting agent, in heavily pre-treated breast cancer patients.
  • Data will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • In the overall Phase 2 study, the presence and the amount of AR receptor expression in breast cancer tissue correlated with a beneficial antitumor response.
  • The best overall target lesion reduction of over 30% occurred only in subjects who were AR+.
  • In a posthoc analysis of 84 women with AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer, measurable disease, and centrally confirmed AR status responded to enobosarm in both dose arms (9 and 18 mg).
  • Focusing on the 9mg cohort, the dose selected for the Phase 3 ARTEST study, the best objective tumor response rate (complete + partial responses) was 48% for over 40% AR positivity versus 0% for below 40% AR positivity.
  • Similarly, the clinical benefit rate was 79% for over 40% AR positivity versus 18% for below 40% AR positivity.
  • The median radiographic progression-free survival was 5.5 months for over 40% AR positivity versus 2.75 months for below 40% AR positivity.
  • Enobosarm was very well tolerated without masculinizing side effects, increases in hematocrit, or liver toxicity.
  • The company is also advancing enobosarm into a Phase 2 clinical study, in the 2nd line metastatic setting, to evaluate the combination of enobosarm and abemaciclib in AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients.
  • The study will start in Q3 of 2021.
  • Price Action: VERU shares are up 3.55% at $9.04 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VERU)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Front And Center, FDA Decisions Due For Scynexis, Liminal And Alkermes
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Veru
Veru Starts Enrollment In Late-Stage Sabizabulin Trial For COVID-19
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Veru's FC2 Prescription Sales Boost Q2 Revenues
Veru: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com