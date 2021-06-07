Adamis Pharma Stock Jumps as NIH Sees Promise in Tempol for COVID-19
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has highlighted that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has identified its experimental drug, Tempol, as a potentially potent antiviral for COVID-19.
- According to a study of cell cultures conducted by NIH researchers, Tempol demonstrated an ability to limit SARS-CoV-2 infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme known as RNA replicase.
- According to an announcement last week, the NIH researchers also found that Tempol doses used in their antiviral studies could be likely achieved in tissues that are the primary targets for the virus.
- Researchers tested if RNA replicase and the enzyme's nsp12 sub-unit require iron-sulfur clusters for structural support.
- Findings indicate that the SARS-CoV-2 RNA replicase requires two iron-sulfur clusters to function optimally. Earlier studies mistakenly identified these iron-sulfur cluster binding sites as zinc-binding sites.
- Researchers found that Tempol can degrade iron-sulfur clusters and intend to conduct additional studies and will evaluate Tempol in a clinical study for COVID-19.
- Price Action: ADMP shares are up 16.5% at $1.17 during the market session on the last check Monday.
