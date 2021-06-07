 Skip to main content

Merck/Eisai's Keytruda-Lenvima Combo Results in Better Health-Related Quality of Life Measures Compared to Sunitinib

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 9:47am   Comments
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRKhas announced new data from Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial, which evaluated the combinations of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus Lenvima from Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY), and Lenvima plus everolimus versus Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) Sutent (sunitinib) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
  • Results from a new analysis evaluating health-related quality of life (HRQoL) based on patient-reported outcomes are being presented during an oral abstract session.
  • Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
  • In an analysis of a secondary endpoint of Health‐Related Quality of Life (HRQoL), scores were assessed.
  • Keytruda + Lenvima demonstrated similar changes from baseline at mean follow-up (Week 46) on 14 out of 18 HRQoL and disease-related symptom scores and better HRQoL and disease-related symptom scores for various measures including physical functioning, fatigue, dyspnea, and constipation, versus sunitinib.
  • As reported earlier, the keytruda-lenvima combo showed significant extension in the time patients lived without their disease getting worse in a head-to-head matchup with sunitinib, the standard of care.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.43% at $73.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.

