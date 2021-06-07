Merck/Eisai's Keytruda-Lenvima Combo Results in Better Health-Related Quality of Life Measures Compared to Sunitinib
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has announced new data from Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial, which evaluated the combinations of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) plus Lenvima from Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY), and Lenvima plus everolimus versus Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) Sutent (sunitinib) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- Results from a new analysis evaluating health-related quality of life (HRQoL) based on patient-reported outcomes are being presented during an oral abstract session.
- Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
- In an analysis of a secondary endpoint of Health‐Related Quality of Life (HRQoL), scores were assessed.
- Keytruda + Lenvima demonstrated similar changes from baseline at mean follow-up (Week 46) on 14 out of 18 HRQoL and disease-related symptom scores and better HRQoL and disease-related symptom scores for various measures including physical functioning, fatigue, dyspnea, and constipation, versus sunitinib.
- As reported earlier, the keytruda-lenvima combo showed significant extension in the time patients lived without their disease getting worse in a head-to-head matchup with sunitinib, the standard of care.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.43% at $73.79 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General