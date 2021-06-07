 Skip to main content

Iovance's Lifileucel Shows Meaningful Increase in Response Time with Primary Anti-PD-1 Resistance in Melanoma Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2021 8:26am   Comments
  • Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) announced updated clinical data for lifileucel from Cohort 2 of C-144-01 clinical study in patients with advanced melanoma.
  • Data were presented at the ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • All patients in Cohort 2 had a high baseline disease burden and were heavily pretreated (3.3 mean prior therapies).
  • Median Duration of Response (DOR) was not reached at 33.1 months of median study follow-up, and the Overall Response Rate (ORR) remained at 36.4% (data extraction: April 2021).
  • Responses deepened over time, and one patient converted from partial to complete response at 24 months post lifileucel infusion.
  • A multivariable model showed that for every six-month decrease in the cumulative duration of prior anti-PD-1 therapy, DOR to lifileucel would be nearly doubled, suggesting early intervention with lifileucel at the time of initial progression on anti-PD-1 therapy may maximize benefit.
  • The adverse event profile was consistent with the underlying advanced disease, lymphodepletion, and IL-2 regimens, with no new safety risks identified during long-term follow-up.
  • Last month, the company reported results for lifileucel as an earlier treatment in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), demonstrating an overall response rate (ORR) of 86% in patients who are naïve to anti-PD-1 therapy.
  • Price Action: IOVA shares are up 2.01% at $18.28 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs melanomaBiotech News Health Care General

