 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iovance Shares Jump After Lifileucel Achieves 86% Response Rate In Melanoma Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
Iovance Shares Jump After Lifileucel Achieves 86% Response Rate In Melanoma Trial
  • Yesterday the FDA asked Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) for more data on the assays for lifileucel US application. Now the company announced additional clinical data for lifileucel alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma.
  • Data will be presented at the upcoming ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • The company said it is reporting for the first time, results for lifileucel as an earlier treatment in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), demonstrating an overall response rate (ORR) of 86% in patients who are naïve to anti-PD-1 therapy.
  • One patient achieved complete response (CR), and 5 Partial Responses (PR) were reported.
  • The longest duration of response was 16.8 months.
  • New data in the ASCO abstract suggest that Duration of Response was positively associated with shorter cumulative duration of prior anti-PD-1 therapy. In responders, the median cumulative duration and median prior lines of anti-PD-1 therapy were 4.4 months and 1.5 lines.
  • Additional data updates will be provided at ASCO 2021 Meeting.
  • Price Action: IOVA shares gained 17.4% at 19.17 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IOVA)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 20, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Order Flow Abounds, Voyager CEO, CMO To Depart, Decision Day For Bristol-Myers Squibb, ASCO Abstracts Move Stocks
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Additional Assay Data Holdup Delays Iovance's Lifileucel Filing Again, CEO Resigns; Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs melanomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com