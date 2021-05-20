Iovance Shares Jump After Lifileucel Achieves 86% Response Rate In Melanoma Trial
- Yesterday the FDA asked Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) for more data on the assays for lifileucel US application. Now the company announced additional clinical data for lifileucel alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in advanced melanoma.
- Data will be presented at the upcoming ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting.
- The company said it is reporting for the first time, results for lifileucel as an earlier treatment in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), demonstrating an overall response rate (ORR) of 86% in patients who are naïve to anti-PD-1 therapy.
- One patient achieved complete response (CR), and 5 Partial Responses (PR) were reported.
- The longest duration of response was 16.8 months.
- New data in the ASCO abstract suggest that Duration of Response was positively associated with shorter cumulative duration of prior anti-PD-1 therapy. In responders, the median cumulative duration and median prior lines of anti-PD-1 therapy were 4.4 months and 1.5 lines.
- Additional data updates will be provided at ASCO 2021 Meeting.
- Price Action: IOVA shares gained 17.4% at 19.17 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
