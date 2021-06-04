AstraZeneca Unveils 5-Year Survival Data for Imfinzi in Lung Cancer Patients
- AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) has announced updated results from the PACIFIC Phase 3 trial of Imfinzi (durvalumab), showing survival benefit at five years in patients with unresectable Stage III non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had not progressed following concurrent chemoradiation therapy (CRT).
- Imfinzi posted an overall survival rate of 43% for Stage III non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumors can’t be removed five years after chemoradiation treatment.
- The overall survival rate for patients who received Imfinzi was 10% higher than those who received a placebo.
- “Historically, just between 15% and 30% of patients in this group survive for five years after treatment, but the 43% mark is notable progress,” Sarah Cannon Research Institute CSO David Spigel said in a press release.
- Meanwhile, the progression-free survival rate for patients was 33% compared with 19% in the placebo group.
- “Moreover, three-quarters of these patients had also not progressed in that time,” Spigel said. “This is a momentous achievement at the five-year landmark in this curative-intent setting.”
