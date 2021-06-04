 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Coherus, Junshi Toripalimab-Chemo Combo Beat Chemo Alone in Late-Stage Nose & Throat Cancer Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Coherus, Junshi Toripalimab-Chemo Combo Beat Chemo Alone in Late-Stage Nose & Throat Cancer Trial
  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd and Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRShave announced positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC).
  • The results will be presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology.
  • The interim analysis met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone.
  • Patients dosed with toripalimab-chemo posted a median PFS of 11.7 months compared with eight months on chemo alone.
  • The one-year PFS rate in the toripalimab arm was 49% versus 28% in control.
  • Meanwhile, a numerical PFS improvement was seen in patients regardless of PD-1 expression.
  • Meanwhile, toripalimab-chemo hit an overall response rate of 77.4% compared with 66.4% on chemo alone.
  • Overall survival at the first interim check-in was still too immature to judge, but early results showed a 40% relative risk reduction in the toripalimab arm versus chemo.
  • The arms were mostly comparable on the safety front, but the toripalimab arm posted a higher rate of immune-mediated and server or higher side effects.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: CHRS shares are up 4.3% at $13.60 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHRS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck, AstraZeneca, Novartis Among Early Presenters At ASCO, Sanofi Strikes Breast Cancer Study Pact
24 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Jumps On Data, Larimar Wilts After Study Put On Hold, Travere To Delay Regulatory Filing
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com