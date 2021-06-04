Coherus, Junshi Toripalimab-Chemo Combo Beat Chemo Alone in Late-Stage Nose & Throat Cancer Trial
- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd and Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) have announced positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 JUPITER-02 trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC).
- The results will be presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Clinical Oncology.
- The interim analysis met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone.
- Patients dosed with toripalimab-chemo posted a median PFS of 11.7 months compared with eight months on chemo alone.
- The one-year PFS rate in the toripalimab arm was 49% versus 28% in control.
- Meanwhile, a numerical PFS improvement was seen in patients regardless of PD-1 expression.
- Meanwhile, toripalimab-chemo hit an overall response rate of 77.4% compared with 66.4% on chemo alone.
- Overall survival at the first interim check-in was still too immature to judge, but early results showed a 40% relative risk reduction in the toripalimab arm versus chemo.
- The arms were mostly comparable on the safety front, but the toripalimab arm posted a higher rate of immune-mediated and server or higher side effects.
- Price Action: CHRS shares are up 4.3% at $13.60 during the market session on the last check Friday.
