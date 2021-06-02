 Skip to main content

Lilly's Olumiant Found to Lower Pain In Late-Stage Rheumatoid Arthritis Trial

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has reported posthoc analyses data from the Phase 3 RA-BEAM study that showed Olumiant 4mg (baricitinib) lowered pain and duration of morning joint stiffness in moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients.
  • Discovered by Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and licensed to Lilly, Olumiant is an oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved for treating moderately to severely active RA in adults.
  • Trial data showed that Olumiant also enhanced overall physical function at 12 weeks compared to adalimumab and placebo.
  • The changes in pain relief were not affected by disease activity during treatment, Lilly noted.
  • Furthermore, subjects receiving Olumiant had greater improvements in fatigue versus placebo, and the improvements were comparable to AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Humira after 12 weeks.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.47% at $199.35 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

