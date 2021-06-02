 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BriaCell Stock Doubles After Reporting Overall Survival Benefit in Pretreated Breast Cancer Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Share:
BriaCell Stock Doubles After Reporting Overall Survival Benefit in Pretreated Breast Cancer Patients
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTXhas provided an update on the overall survival (OS) data on its previously disclosed heavily pretreated advanced breast cancer patients.
  • These women were treated with BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, as monotherapy, and also in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, including Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Incyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INCY) retifanlimab.
  • 12 months of average overall survival benefit was observed, including 13.4 months in patients with 2+ human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matches and 12.5 months in patients with Grade 1/2 tumors.
  • Top Responder achieved 21.4 months survival plus 100% resolution of ‘eye-bulging’ orbital tumor.
  • It compares to 7.2-9.8 months survival in historical comparison treatment trials.
  • Price Action: BCTX shares are up 104.1% at $6.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCTX)

Small-Cap Biotech Execs On Latest Advancements, Post-Pandemic Return To Fundamentals
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna To Supply Variant-Specific Vaccine To Israel, Roche's Diagnostics Business Comes to Rescue
Benzinga Boot Camp Event Spotlight: David Kang
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com