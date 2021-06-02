BriaCell Stock Doubles After Reporting Overall Survival Benefit in Pretreated Breast Cancer Patients
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) has provided an update on the overall survival (OS) data on its previously disclosed heavily pretreated advanced breast cancer patients.
- These women were treated with BriaCell’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, as monotherapy, and also in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, including Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Incyte Corporation’s (NASDAQ: INCY) retifanlimab.
- 12 months of average overall survival benefit was observed, including 13.4 months in patients with 2+ human leukocyte antigen (HLA) matches and 12.5 months in patients with Grade 1/2 tumors.
- Top Responder achieved 21.4 months survival plus 100% resolution of ‘eye-bulging’ orbital tumor.
- It compares to 7.2-9.8 months survival in historical comparison treatment trials.
- Price Action: BCTX shares are up 104.1% at $6.50 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga