AstraZeneca's Anifrolumab Shows Benefit In Skin, Joint Diseases In Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZNhas announced a new posthoc analysis of pooled data from the TULIP Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating anifrolumab in patients with moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
  • Data were presented at the annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2021).
  • Systemic lupus erythematosus is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks healthy tissue in the body.
  • The analysis showed anifrolumab was consistently associated with improvements in skin rash and arthritis across three different disease measures, compared to placebo, in SLE patients.
  • For skin rash, the difference in response rates for anifrolumab versus placebo at week 52 was 13.5% SLE disease activity index (SLEDAI), 15.5% British Isles Lupus Assessment Group index (BILAG), and 15.6% modified Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus severity index (mCLASI).
  • For arthritis, differences in response rates were 8.2% SLEDAI, 11.8% BILAG, and 12.6% joint response.
  • The most frequently reported adverse events for anifrolumab in the TULIP-1 and TULIP-2 trials were upper respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, infusion-related reactions, and herpes zoster.
  • AstraZeneca’s application for anifrolumab in SLE is under review by regulatory authorities in the U.S., E.U., and Japan, with decisions anticipated in the second half of 2021.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.5% at $55.98 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Systemic Lupus ErythematosusBiotech News Health Care FDA General

