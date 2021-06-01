 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Jumps as FDA Accepts Vadadustat US Application in CKD-Related Anemia

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Jumps as FDA Accepts Vadadustat US Application in CKD-Related Anemia
  • Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKBA) and its collaborator Otsuka Holdings (OTC: OTSKY) have announced that the FDA has accepted to review vadadustat's marketing application for anemia due to chronic kidney disease.
  • The application covers both adult patients, on dialysis and not on dialysis.
  • The agency's target action date is March 29, 2022.
  • The FDA also indicated that they are not currently planning to hold an Advisory Committee meeting to discuss the application.
  • In addition, Otsuka is working with Akebia to prepare a Marketing Authorization Application for vadadustat for submission to the European Medicines Agency expected in 2021.
  • Price Action: AKBA shares are up 8.28% at $3.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OTSKY + AKBA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Akebia Therapeutics Q1 Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Clinical Setback For Adverum, Galera Posts Data Readout, Moderna To Invest In Vaccine Manufacturing, Decision Day For Ardelyx
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AnemiaBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com