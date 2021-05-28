 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Wins European Approval In Early Lung Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Wins European Approval In Early Lung Cancer
  • AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) top-selling Tagrisso drug has been approved for use in the European Union to treat patients with a type of early-stage lung cancer.
  • The European Commission has approved the lung cancer drug as an add-on (adjuvant) treatment for adults diagnosed early enough for the tumor to be surgically removed and have a mutation of the EGFR gene.
  • The approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial, ADAURA, which showed Tagrisso cut the risk of the tumor growing back in patients or death by 80%.
  • Tagrisso brought in sales of $1.15 billion in the first quarter.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.21% at $56.77 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

India To Skip Local Trials for 'Well Established' COVID-19 Vaccines; Pfizer Shots May Arrive By July: Reuters
EU Seeks Fines For AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine Delays: Reuters
FDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Requests
Nipro To Provide Fill, Finish Services For AstraZeneca COVID-19 Shots In Japan: Reuters
Sanofi, Walvax COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 3 Trials to Commence in Mexico: Reuters
UK Competition Watchdog Probes AstraZeneca's $39B Alexion Takeover
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs European Commission lung cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com