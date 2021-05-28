AstraZeneca's Tagrisso Wins European Approval In Early Lung Cancer
- AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) top-selling Tagrisso drug has been approved for use in the European Union to treat patients with a type of early-stage lung cancer.
- The European Commission has approved the lung cancer drug as an add-on (adjuvant) treatment for adults diagnosed early enough for the tumor to be surgically removed and have a mutation of the EGFR gene.
- The approval was based on positive results from a late-stage trial, ADAURA, which showed Tagrisso cut the risk of the tumor growing back in patients or death by 80%.
- Tagrisso brought in sales of $1.15 billion in the first quarter.
- Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.21% at $56.77 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
