 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Ocugen Stock Is Moving Today
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 4:16pm   Comments
Share:
Why Ocugen Stock Is Moving Today

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares gained 13.71% to $8.71 Thursday after the company announced it's on track to submit its Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

Ocugen offers a diversified ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules and targets a broad range of high-need retinal and ocular surface diseases. 

Ocugen's product candidate includes OCU200 and OCU300 to treat diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OCGN)

Why Ocugen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
24 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Here's What Is Going On With Ocugen (OCGN) Stock
FDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Requests
Bharat Biotech's US Partner Ocugen Submits Covaxin Master File for FDA Review
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingBiotech Long Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General