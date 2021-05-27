Why Ocugen Stock Is Moving Today

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares gained 13.71% to $8.71 Thursday after the company announced it's on track to submit its Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

Ocugen offers a diversified ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules and targets a broad range of high-need retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Ocugen's product candidate includes OCU200 and OCU300 to treat diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy and wet age-related macular degeneration.