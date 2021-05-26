Dyadic's Stock Jumps On COVID-19 Vaccine Development Pact In India
- Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ: DYAI) has collaborated with India-based Syngene International Limited to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- The company says that the vaccine can potentially provide protection against the emerging variants and can be manufactured affordably, at an enormous scale, using Dyadic's proprietary C1-cell protein production platform.
- Dyadic will work with Syngene to develop a vaccine candidate to immunize people against current and future variants of the COVID-19 virus.
- Price Action: DYAI shares are up 11.9% at $4.33 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
