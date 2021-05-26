Progenity's Targeted Delivery Of Adalimumab Shows Encouraging Action In Animal Models Induced With Colitis
- Progenity Inc (NASDAQ: PROG) has announced results from a preclinical study evaluating the delivery of PGN-001 (adalimumab liquid formulation) drug substance directly to the colon in an animal model of induced colitis.
- Adalimumab is the active ingredient used in AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) flagship rheumatoid arthritis med, Humira.
- The study found that adalimumab was detected in tissue along the length of the colon.
- Also, a significant reduction in TNF-α, the proinflammatory cytokine target of adalimumab, at every 24 and 48 hours following repeat doses were observed compared with the untreated induced colitis control group.
- No treatment-related adverse events were observed, and no measurable adalimumab was detected in the blood.
- Progenity's Targeted Therapeutics program consists of drug-device combination products designed to maximize the available dose at the disease site to improve efficacy and potentially reduce systemic toxicity.
- The company is currently performing a clinical study to obtain further supporting data for the local delivery of adalimumab, using administration by enema as a surrogate for delivery with the Drug Delivery System (DDS).
- Preliminary results are expected in 2021.
