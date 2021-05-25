Bharat Biotech's US Partner Ocugen Submits Covaxin Master File for FDA Review
- Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN), India-based Bharat Biotech’s U.S. partner for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, has submitted a “Master File” to the FDA before seeking an emergency use authorization (EUA) in the U.S.
- Ocugen submitted key information and data to date, including preclinical studies, chemistry, manufacturing, controls, and clinical studies as a Master File and input before a planned EUA submission.
- As per Ocugen, it is still waiting for data from Bharat Biotech’s Phase-3 trials for Covaxin to apply for the EUA, which has been delayed due to the second wave in India.
- The delay is primarily attributed to India’s decision to temporarily suspend the export of COVID-19 vaccines directing all resources domestically amid the resurgence of infections.
- In February, Bharat Biotech entered into a definitive agreement with Ocugen to co-develop, supply, and commercialize, Covaxin for the U.S. market.
- Ocugen said it is expecting Covaxin to roll out in the U.S. during the second half of the current year in an investor presentation.
- The initial U.S. supply will be done by Bharat Biotech upon receiving authorization from the FDA, followed by a technology transfer to U.S. facilities.
- Ocugen is targeting 100 million doses per annum beginning 2021.
- Separately, The World Health Organisation has said “more information is required” from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking an emergency use listing for Covaxin.
- Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech said that it had submitted 90% of the documents to WHO, and the remaining documents are expected to be submitted by June.
- Price Action: OCGN shares are up 1.51% at $8.08 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Biotech Government News Health Care Contracts Small Cap FDA General