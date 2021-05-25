 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK Competition Watchdog Probes AstraZeneca's $39B Alexion Takeover

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Share:
UK Competition Watchdog Probes AstraZeneca's $39B Alexion Takeover
  • The U.K. competition regulator is mulling over AstraZeneca Plc’s (NASDAQ: AZN) $39 billion takeover taker of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN) over competition concern.
  • The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority is starting the first phase of the probe today and said it should wrap it up by 21 July, deciding at that point whether to start a second, more in-depth appraisal of the deal.
  • Comments on the deal can be submitted up to 3 June.
  • “The commencement of the UK CMA’s formal review is another important step towards the closing of the proposed acquisition, which we continue to expect will be in the third quarter of 2021,” a representative for AstraZeneca said.
  • The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has already given the takeover the go-ahead in mid-April.
  • Earlier this month, both Alexion and AstraZeneca’s shareholders voted in favor of the deal.
  • AstraZeneca agreed to a deal for Alexion in December 2020 for $39 billion to boost its work on immunology.
  • The deal will see Alexion shareholders paid $175/share, including $60 in cash and 2.1243 American depositary shares, which each represent one-half of one ordinary AstraZeneca share.
  • Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.05% at $57.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday. ALXN shares closed at $178.04 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALXN + AZN)

Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Effective Against Variant Found in India: CNBC
Pfizer Hits Deadlock With India Over Vaccine Indemnity Issue: Reuters
Japan Approves AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine, But Puts Use on Hold Amid Blood Clot Concern
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna's Vaccine Authorized In Japan, Neovasc's Adverse Ruling In Germany, Metacrine Rallies On Insider Buying
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
New Five-Year Data Shows Durable Efficacy Of AstraZeneca's Fasenra For Asthma Treatment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech Government M&A News Health Care Legal General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com