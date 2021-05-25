Exelixis' Cabometyx, Roche's Tecentriq Combo Achieves 27% ORR in High-Risk Prostate Cancer Patients
- Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) has announced results from cohort 6 of the COSMIC-021 Phase 1b trial evaluating Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in combination with Roche's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
- Cohort 6 included patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, who were previously treated with enzalutamide or abiraterone acetate.
- The high-risk population with Cabometyx treatment achieved an investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) of 27%, including 2% complete responses and 25% partial responses.
- The Blinded Independent Radiology Committee-assessed ORR was 18%, all of which were partial responses.
- The disease control rate was 88% and 84% per investigator and BIRC assessment, respectively.
- Detailed results of the trial will be presented at a medical meeting in the second half of 2021.
- The median follow-up for the high-risk patients was 15.8 months.
- No new safety signals were identified in this expanded combination cohort. Discontinuation of treatment due to adverse events unrelated to disease progression was 12%.
