Novavax Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Pact In South Korea

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 8:27am   Comments
  • Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAXreaffirmed its partnership with South Korean firm SK Bioscience Co Ltd to expand its production of vaccines, including Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.
  • In February, Novavax had entered into a license agreement with the South Korean manufacturer to produce 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the country.
  • SK bioscience initiated the rolling submission process for NVX-CoV2373 to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in April 2021.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares closed at $143.01 on Friday.

