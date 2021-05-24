Novavax Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Pact In South Korea
- Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) reaffirmed its partnership with South Korean firm SK Bioscience Co Ltd to expand its production of vaccines, including Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373.
- In February, Novavax had entered into a license agreement with the South Korean manufacturer to produce 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for the country.
- SK bioscience initiated the rolling submission process for NVX-CoV2373 to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in April 2021.
- Price Action: NVAX shares closed at $143.01 on Friday.
