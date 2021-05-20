Heat Biologics' Lead Candidate Shows Overall Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Study
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) has reported interim data from the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating its lead product, HS-110, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients.
- The data will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.
- Median progression-free survival (PFS) in cohort A (n=47) was 1.8 months, and median overall survival (OS) was 24.6 months.
- Significantly longer PFS and OS in injection site reaction+ patients were observed and longer OS in PD-L1+ patients.
- In cohort B (n=68), median PFS was 2.8 months, and median OS was 11.9 months.
- A trend toward extended OS in blood tumor mutational burden with less than ten mutations was seen.
- Treatment-emergent adverse reactions were reported in 21 (44.7%) patients in cohort A and 18 (26.5%) patients in cohort B.
- Few HS-110–related adverse reactions led to discontinuation of treatment (cohort A, 5 (10.6%); cohort B, 3 (4.4%), and no serious adverse events were considered related to HS-110.
- Price Action: HTBX shares are up 4.5% at $6.50 on the last check Thursday.
