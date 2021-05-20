 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ObsEva Shares Gains On Positive Linzagolix Data In Uterine Fibroids Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 6:25am   Comments
Share:
ObsEva Shares Gains On Positive Linzagolix Data In Uterine Fibroids Study
  • ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSVhas announced final 76-week results from the PRIMROSE 1 Phase 3 clinical study evaluating Yselty (linzagolix) for heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.
  • These results mark the final data measuring point for both the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 (US only) and PRIMROSE 2 (Europe and US) studies.
  • The PRIMROSE 1 post-treatment results showed that off-treatment pain scores remained lower than baseline across all treatment arms.
  • Improvements in other clinically relevant secondary endpoints, including hemoglobin levels and quality of life, also persisted off-treatment, supporting the durability of the treatment effect of Yselty.
  • Furthermore, DXA results at week 76 showed evidence of bone mineral density recovery for patients treated with both the 100 mg and 200 mg+ add-back therapy dose.
  • The European marketing application is under review, with US application submission expected in Q3 2021.
  • Additional efficacy and safety data will be shared at upcoming scientific conferences this year.
  • Price Action: OBSV shares are up 7.07% at $3.03 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OBSV)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vaxart Rebounds On Strong Vaccine Data, Pfizer's Beat-And-Raise Quarter, BioLineRx Data
ObsEva Starts Long-term Follow-Up Study To Evaluate Bone Mineral Density After Yselty Treatment
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly, Novartis Trail Q1 Estimates, Exec Departure At Applied Genetics, Patent Award For Scholar Rock, Aldeyra Data Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Uterine FibroidsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com