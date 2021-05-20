ObsEva Shares Gains On Positive Linzagolix Data In Uterine Fibroids Study
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) has announced final 76-week results from the PRIMROSE 1 Phase 3 clinical study evaluating Yselty (linzagolix) for heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids.
- These results mark the final data measuring point for both the Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 (US only) and PRIMROSE 2 (Europe and US) studies.
- The PRIMROSE 1 post-treatment results showed that off-treatment pain scores remained lower than baseline across all treatment arms.
- Improvements in other clinically relevant secondary endpoints, including hemoglobin levels and quality of life, also persisted off-treatment, supporting the durability of the treatment effect of Yselty.
- Furthermore, DXA results at week 76 showed evidence of bone mineral density recovery for patients treated with both the 100 mg and 200 mg+ add-back therapy dose.
- The European marketing application is under review, with US application submission expected in Q3 2021.
- Additional efficacy and safety data will be shared at upcoming scientific conferences this year.
- Price Action: OBSV shares are up 7.07% at $3.03 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
