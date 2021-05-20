European Commission Inks Third Supply Pact With BioNTech-Pfizer For 1.8B Vaccine Doses
- The European Commission has signed a third contract with BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) for an additional 1.8 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty.
- The contract reserves the doses on behalf of all European Union member states, between the end of 2021 to 2023, the statement added.
- The contract requires that the vaccine production is based in the EU and essential components are sourced from the EU.
- The new agreement will initially supply 900 million doses of the vaccine with an option to request up to an additional 900 million doses.
- The contract brings the total number of potential doses delivered to the EC, including all agreements, to up to 2.4 billion.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are down 1.04% at $197.01, and PFE shares are down 0.05% at $39.83 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
