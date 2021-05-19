 Skip to main content

CNS Pharmaceuticals Begins Enrollment, Screening Brain Cancer Study With Berubicin

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSPhas opened enrollment for its Phase 2 study evaluating its lead candidate, Berubicin, for recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).
  • The company intends to enroll approximately 210 subjects.
  • The trial includes adult patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme after the failure of standard first-line therapy.
  • The primary endpoint of the study is Overall Survival.
  • Results from the trial will compare Berubicin to the current standard of care (Lomustine).
  • A pre-planned, non-binding futility analysis will be performed after approximately 30 to 50% of all planned patients have completed the primary endpoint at six months.
  • Additionally, the company's sublicensee partner in Poland, WPD Pharmaceuticals, will initiate Berubicin Phase 2 trial in adult GBM in the second half of 2021 and a Phase 1 trial in pediatric gliomas in 2021.
  • The WPD trial will include an interim analysis of the first 18 patients in the first half of 2022 for efficacy and safety, and pharmacokinetic profile.
  • Price Action: CNSP shares are down 3.2% at $1.82 on the last check Wednesday.

