GlaxoSmithKline-Medicago's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Elicit Strong Immune Response

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2021 6:25am   Comments
  • Interim Phase 2 trial results of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and its collaborating partner Medicago Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed protective antibody levels ten times higher than in patients who have recovered from the disease.
  • The vaccine generated similar immune responses in all age groups with no serious safety events in the mid-stage trial.
  • Medicago’s vaccine candidate with GSK’s pandemic adjuvant exhibited an acceptable safety profile, and adverse events were primarily mild or moderate and of transient duration.
  • The Phase 3 portion, which started in March this year, is evaluating the efficacy and safety of the CoVLP formulation, compared to placebo, in up to 30,000 participants.
  • According to Nathalie Charland, Medicago’s senior director of scientific and medical affairs, the companies aim to collect efficacy data this summer and apply for authorization later this year, reports Bloomberg.
  • Yesterday, GSK and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) reported “strong immune responses” in early tests of their COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Price Action: GSK shares are down 0.6% at $39.36 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care Contracts FDA

