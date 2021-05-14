 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fate Therapeutics' iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies Induce Leukemic Blast Clearance, Show Durable Remissions In AML Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 14, 2021 8:17am   Comments
Share:
Fate Therapeutics' iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies Induce Leukemic Blast Clearance, Show Durable Remissions In AML Patients
  • Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATEhas announced interim data from Phase 1 data from the Company's off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell programs in relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • Data come from two Phase 1 dose-escalation studies that are evaluating FT516 and FT538 as monotherapy.
  • As of the data cutoff date of April 16, five of 12 patients had achieved an objective response with complete leukemic blast clearance in the bone marrow.
  • Includes 3 complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi), 1 morphologic leukemia-free state in FT516 (n=9) study and one CRi in FT538 (n=3) study.
  • Of the four patients achieving a CRi, one patient successfully proceeded to allogeneic stem cell transplant, and the other three patients remained on-study and in remission without further therapeutic intervention, two of whom remained in remission having been on-study for more than six months.
  • No dose-limiting toxicities, and no cases of any grade of cytokine release syndrome, immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft-versus-host disease, were observed.
  • Price Action: FATE shares are up 1.45% at $72.55 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FATE)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Reports Positive Keytruda Data In Breast Cancer, Curis, Evoke Slump On Earnings, Qiagen's Rapid COVID-19 Antibody Test OK'ed For Emergency Use
Cathie Wood Loads Up $57M In Palantir As Stock Stages Reversal On Q1 Earnings Beat
Cathie Wood Cuts Apple Stake By 30% And Buys Coinbase, DraftKings
Cathie Wood Loads Up Another $28M Worth Of Shares In Alibaba Rival JD.Com
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs myeloid leukemia Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com