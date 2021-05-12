 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Curis (CRIS) Shares Are Surging Today?

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Why Curis CRIS Shares Are Surging Today?
  • Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares are surging in reaction to updated data from its ongoing open-label, single-arm, Phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).
  • As of data cut off on February 8, in 15 patients (8 MDS and 7 AML), four objective responses were recorded with signs of hematologic recovery, including:
    • One complete response (CR), one complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery (CRi) with negative minimal residual disease, and two bone marrow CRs.
    • All three patients with SF3B1 or U2AF1 spliceosome mutation achieved marrow CR or better.
  • The company said that two abstracts with updated data would be presented at the upcoming European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress to be held next month.
  • CA-4948 is an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, and IRAK4 plays an essential role in the toll-like receptor and interleukin-1 receptor signaling pathways, which are frequently dysregulated in patients with AML and MDS.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young views Curis's abstract update as highly encouraging with more patients and longer follow-up, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
  • The analyst made no changes to the firm's Overweight ratings and thinks the initial look from the abstracts appears very positive.
  • Last month, CA-4948 received FDA's Orphan Drug designation in AML and MDS.
  • Price Action: CRIS shares rose 60.8% at $15.79 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRIS)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Minerva, InflaRx Report Positive Data Readouts, Lucira COVID-19 Test Kit Available On Amazon, Decision Day For Heron
Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com