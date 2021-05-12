Fulcrum Therapeutics, Evofem Biosciences Drug Candidates Receive FDA Fast Track Designation
- The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: FULC) losmapimod for the potential treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).
- Fulcrum is on track to report full data from the ReDUX4 Phase 2b trial at the virtual FSHD International Research Congress to be held next month.
- Losmapimod previously received Orphan Drug Designation for FSHD.
- Losmapimod is a selective p38α/β mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor exclusively in-licensed from GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK).
- Evofem Biosciences Inc's (NASDAQ: EVFM) EVO100 to prevent urogenital gonorrhea in women also received the Fast Track tag from the FDA.
- Phase 3 trial of EVO100 for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women is currently enrolling.
- The Company expects to complete enrollment by year-end 2021 and to report top-line data in mid-2022, with potential marketing application submission by the end of 2022.
- EVO100 previously received the FDA Fast Track designation for the prevention of chlamydia in women. It was also designated as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product for the prevention of gonorrhea in women.
- Price Action: FULC shares closed 0.38% lower at $10.40, while EVFM shares closed 0.81% higher at $1.25 on Wednesday.
