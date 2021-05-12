 Skip to main content

Veru's FC2 Prescription Sales Boost Q2 Revenues

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 8:09am   Comments
  • Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERUreported a Q1 EPS loss of ($0.04), which met the analyst consensus estimate. The loss is wider than ($0.01) net loss a year ago.
  • Sales for the quarter were reported at $13.3 million, up 34% Y/Y, but missed the analyst consensus estimate of $14.29 million.
  • FC2 prescription net revenues from the U.S. prescription channel climbed 48% Y/Y to $10.3 million.
  • Gross profit rose 47% Y/Y to $10.9 million, with a gross margin expansion to 82% from 75% last year.
  • Operating loss was $1.5 million versus $0.3 million last year.
  • Price Action: VERU shares are up 1.34% at $7.59 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

