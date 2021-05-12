Veru's FC2 Prescription Sales Boost Q2 Revenues
- Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) reported a Q1 EPS loss of ($0.04), which met the analyst consensus estimate. The loss is wider than ($0.01) net loss a year ago.
- Sales for the quarter were reported at $13.3 million, up 34% Y/Y, but missed the analyst consensus estimate of $14.29 million.
- FC2 prescription net revenues from the U.S. prescription channel climbed 48% Y/Y to $10.3 million.
- Gross profit rose 47% Y/Y to $10.9 million, with a gross margin expansion to 82% from 75% last year.
- Operating loss was $1.5 million versus $0.3 million last year.
- Price Action: VERU shares are up 1.34% at $7.59 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
