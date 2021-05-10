 Skip to main content

Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2021 10:53am   Comments
Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower amid reports competing COVID-19 vaccines may be approved in Europe. The stock also dipped on reports the company is unlikely to seek emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine until June.

Novavax Inc is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases.

At the time of publication, shares of Novavax were trading 8.14% lower at $161.67. The stock has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $331.68

