 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Single Shot Of AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Provide 87% Protection, South Korea Study Shows: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 3:41pm   Comments
Share:
Single Shot Of AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines Provide 87% Protection, South Korea Study Shows: Reuters
  • According to real-world data released by South Korea, one dose of COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) was 86.6% effective in preventing infections among people aged 60 and older, reports Reuters.
  • Data revealed by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) showed the Pfizer/BioNTech shot was 89.7% effective in preventing infection at least two weeks after a first dose was given. In comparison, the AstraZeneca shot was 86.0% effective.
  • The analysis was based on more than 3.5 million people in South Korea aged 60 and older for two months from February 26 and included 521,133 people who received a first dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca shot.
  • There were 1,237 COVID-19 cases in the data, and only 29 were from the vaccinated group, the KDCA said.
  • Health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said the possibility of side effects, including blood clotting, is "extremely low," and they are mostly curable.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.98% at $39.61, BNTX shares are down 3.48% at $171.22, and AZN shares are up 1.05% at $53.49 during the market trading session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 180 Points; Big 5 Sporting Goods Shares Spike Higher
Pfizer's Hospira To Call Back Hospital Anesthetics Due To Mislabeling
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 1%; Esperion Therapeutics Shares Drop Following Q1 Results
This COVID-19 Vaccine Stock Quietly Soared 75% In April: Is There More Upside Ahead?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; General Motors Profit Beats Estimates
Lyft, GM Earnings Impress, Lifting Shares Ahead Of Uber's Report Slated For Later
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine ReutersBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com